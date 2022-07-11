Southern and Thameslink staff join national rail dispute

Thousands of rail workers employed by Network Rail and a number of train operating companies joined the walkout, but GTR, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, were not among them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GTR members were originally balloted as part of the national rail dispute, but an insufficient number of staff voted to allow them to legally take part in strike action.

Southern train

However the RMT says that following a 57.5 per cent turnout, with 80 per cent voting yes, more than 2,000 GTR staff can now take part in walkouts if and when the union decides to announce any further stoppages.

No strikes are currently planned and discussions are currently taking place at a national level between the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group representing all the train operators.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We will continue our negotiations next week with Network Rail and the train operating companies with a view to getting a deal that meets our members a just deal.

"We cannot rule out further strikes and we are focused on winning this dispute and coming to an agreement with rail bosses that gives our members what they need."