Southern Water representatives were confronted with a bottle of contaminated water, during a heated meeting with Wealden councillors.

On Monday (January 23), representatives of Southern Water met with Wealden District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee to answer a wide range of questions on its performance and future planning.

Over almost two hours of debate councillors aired frustrations with the water company’s response to flooding, its efforts to improve its sewer network and its ability to deal with additional development in large parts of the district.

A particularly eye-catching intervention came from Lib Dem councillor Neil Cleaver, who revealed bottle of brown water he said had been collected from a spill in Hellingly.

The bottle of contaminated water

Brandishing the bottle, Cllr Cleaver said: “People are paying you to be a service and you are not providing that service.

“Would you like this going down your driveway or in your garden? Would you?!”

Councillors had raised particular concerns about the situation in Hellingly due to a long-term issue with sewage discharges into Station Road.

Ward councillor David White (Ind) had asked the water company’s representatives to detail what steps were being taken to address this issue.

He said: “I drove past Station Road this morning and there is still a tanker in the road, emptying the sewer pipes. That cannot be satisfactory, particularly given Station Road floods with raw sewage and we have primary school children walking through sewage.”

Southern Water’s team was unable to name specific improvement plans for the area nor give a timeline for any future works.

They attributed this to the ‘complexity’ of the site, but said work was ongoing with the Environment Agency to better understand the causes of system failures in the area.

This response failed to satisfy Cllr White, who said: “Hellingly has been highlighted because I think it epitomises the problem that we have across the whole district, because I think we are granting consents for houses to go into a system that clearly isn’t capable of coping.

“I think we have the same situation in East Hoathly, we have the same situation up at Crowborough, we have the same situation at Uckfield, where we are building houses that frankly we cannot have adequate sewerage for.”

Similar criticisms were raised by council leader Ann Newton (Con), who said: “What action is happening [in Hellingly] now? This has been highlighted obviously by the local councillor and has been going on an awful long time.

“It is completely unacceptable and I am afraid I just couldn’t hear what Southern Water are doing about it. I would like [the representative] to repeat that now if he could and put something in writing afterwards."

During the rest of the meeting, Southern faced questions on its public reporting system and its long term efforts to reduce flooding within the district.

The representatives also confirmed the company was unable to refuse new connections to its system, but said it would continue to seek planning conditions to limit the impact of housing developments.

This would include conditions intended to reduce or slow surface water draining into its system, the representatives said.

