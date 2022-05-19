The money, which will be taken from the general reserve, was approved during the annual council meeting at East Pallant House, on Tuesday (May 17).
Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place & regeneration, said the information was ‘key’ when it came to knowing what repairs and maintenance would be needed.
The buildings include council offices, public toilets, listed buildings and sports facilities – and 180 surveys will be needed to cover them all.
It has been more than ten years since the work last took place.
Mr Dignum told the meeting that the work used to be carried out in-house.
But the departure of the council’s building services manager – a post which has not yet been refilled – meant specialist help would now be needed.