St Leonards bar given permission to expand into basement

On Wednesday (June 15), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel approved plans from The Forbidden Fruit — an LGBT+ venue in Grand Parade — to extend its licensed floorspace so that it also includes a basement area.

Bar owners Charlie Colfield and Sam Deighan told the panel this new area was intended to act as both a venue space for live performances and as a function room for community and corporate events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this floorspace extension was approved, the application had also included a request to alter the bar’s opening and operating hours. These changes were relatively minor, allowing the bar to close an hour later on a Sunday night and open an hour earlier on weekends.

Location of Forbidden Fruit in Grand Parade, St Leonards

Mr Colfield said the proposed changes were intended to give the business more flexibility, but would be unlikely to see any changes in how it currently operates.

However, the licensing panel declined to grant these alterations, noting the bar’s existing premises licence (originally granted in 2005 but taken over by The Forbidden Fruit last year) already allowed for far longer hours than would currently be allowed under council policy.

As it stands, the bar has a licence to trade until 1.30am during the week and until 2.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A new similar venue would likely have its opening hours limited to no later than midnight, the panel heard.

Andy Patmore, the panel’s chairman, said: “The sub-committee did not believe they had been provided with sufficient evidence to support further extension of hours contrary to the policy.

“The sub-committee did, however, believe that the applicants are responsible and [are] operating a well-run establishment.”

Before making its decision the panel confirmed they had read objections from neighbours raising concerns around noise pollution from the venue. These objectors did not attend the hearing, however.