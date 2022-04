Developers want to create six units in the vacant Ridge House in Boscobel Road.

A planning application for the works has been submitted to Hastings Borough Council. Proposed works includes some changes to window and door fenestration to suit the new layout.

According to the applicant the building was previously used as retirement housing with a manager’s flat on the second floor.

Ridge House in St Leonards (Google Maps Streetview)