Around 450 people in your local community have already signed up to make their steps count on Saturday September 3 from 8pm.

The fun, safe walk, which has either 20, 13, seven or two mile route options starts at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath and takes people through the streets of Horsham cheered on by volunteers.

Amongst this year’s walkers are Benita Potts and her daughter Marie. They’re taking part in their first Midnight Walk in memory of Benita’s husband and Marie’s Dad Roger. Walking together as ‘Roger’s girls’, Benita said: “The Midnight Walk is something we can do together for Roger whilst being with other people going through the same thing.

"When Roger was ill, St Catherine’s nurses came out to care for him at home. They gave both Roger and I someone to talk to. I felt alone caring for Roger, but the nurses would tell me I was doing great and that everything was going to be fine. That gave me the strength to carry on. It was priceless.

“We called the hospice team angels and I still do. Their care was so special, and now I want to repay the kindness we had by helping St Catherine’s. St Catherine’s found me and helped me when I needed it most and I want to make sure the hospice is always there for other people.”

Louise Wise, fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “Our Midnight Walk is always a humbling, inspiring night. It’s been really lovely to learn why people are walking to support our hospice.

“Some people, like Benita and Marie, are walking to remember loved ones, whilst others are stepping out as they know we’ve faced a challenging couple of years. We’re really looking forward to cheering on all of our amazing walkers. I hope more of you will take the chance to sign up and join us for what’s going to be an incredibly special evening.”