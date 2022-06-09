Stop Cuck-stye Action Group to hold ‘question time’ session in Cuckfield

The Say No to Cuck-stye campaign aims to stop 1,600 houses from being built on open countryside between the Cuckfield By-pass and Ansty.

Mid Sussex District Council paused the process after a public backlash, but campaigners are concerned the plan could be revived.

Panellists at the ‘question time’ event include Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, prospective Lib Dem Candidate Alison Bennett, Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards and chairman of Cuckfield Parish Council Andy Burton.

The Say No to Cuck-stye Campaign is holding a 'question time' meeting at Queen's Hall, Cuckfield, on Friday, June 10 (7.30pm)

The session will allow residents to ask the politicians about the plans.