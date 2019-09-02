'Stop the coup' – Lewes residents protest against parliament suspension

'Stop the coup' protesters took to the streets of Lewes on Saturday in anger over Boris Johnson’s parliamentary suspension.

Elizabeth Drury, member of the Sussex for Europe campaign group, said more than 200 people descended on Cliffe Bridge to 'emphasise the crisis in our democracy'. Mr Johnson revealed last Wednesday (August 28), that he intends to prorogue Parliament from mid-September. The Queen approved the Prime Minister’s request. Critics claim the PM’s intention is to prevent any moves in the Commons to stop a no-deal Brexit. Protesters across the country have been calling the decision a ‘coup’ and an attack on democracy. Elizabeth told the Express: "There were over two hundred people at the Lewes protest, spilling out at both ends of Cliffe Bridge. Speakers and audience alike emphasised the crisis in our democracy and agreed it takes priority over political party allegiance as all have a common goal. There were Labour, Lib Dems and Green speakers, as well as local organisers EUnity, and Lewes food banks. It was a call to action to write to our local MP s and urge them to support legislation this week to stop a crash-out no-deal Brexit which will damage everyone."

Picture: Susanna Way, Sussex for Europe

