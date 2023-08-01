Studio 36 at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis has applied to become a permanent part of the entertainment park.

Currently the building is a temporary part of the park, built to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 by providing room to socially distance up to 1,600 visitors from each other, as a concert building.

Under the plans, Studio 36 would operate for another 25 years as a permanent part of the site including retention of 17 car parking spaces, all associated works with the building, and interior work to improve insulation which would not require planning permission.

Extension of temporary permission was given for Studio 36 in 2021 from where it ended in March 2022, for two years to March 11 2024.

The Studio 36 temporary venue at Butlin's in Bognor Regis (contributed

Sussex Police had concerns over current plans that noise would affect nearby residents due to an extension of a half an hour of operating time for longer live music performances Monday to Friday.

These concerns were echoed by residents in the last application for temporary permission, with three objections all raised about noise from Studio 36 and the Butlin’s site more generally, with two complaining plans would get approved due to Butlin’s economic importance to Bognor Regis.

Police said their concerns were partially eased, as Butlin’s informed them: “‘Butlin’s is acutely aware of it’s relationship with the surrounding community and therefore noise management has been an important consideration in the retention of the building.”

Studio 36 makes up 0.3 ha of the 25.8 ha Butlin’s Holiday Village.