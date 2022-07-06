Success for campaign to improve 'dangerous' Amberley railway crossing

The crossing on the much used footpath running between the back of Amberley Castle to the River Arun at Bury, has posed a danger to pedestrians for many years. Not only is it on a busy mainline but underfoot it is uneven, sloping and the wooden railway sleeper pavement surface is extremely slippery when wet. Numerous people, including many Amberley residents, have slipped over, fortunately, as far as is known, without serious injury.

On at least two occasions over the last five years, Amberley Parish Council had reported the problem to Network Rail but had been unsuccessful in achieving any improvement.

Unsatisfied with the response in 2020, the Amberley Society campaigned for a safer crossing. Despite the rail regulator’s Level Crossings Railway Safety Publication stating that: ‘The surface should be maintained in a good and even condition at rail level with suitable non-slip properties’, Network Rail failed to comply.

Chairman of the Amberley Society, Grahame Joseph and Labrador Izzie, using the crossing with its improved safety features

Finally, after 20 months of the campaign, the advantage of a lack of trains due to a rail strike provided Network Rail with the perfect opportunity to complete the work. The result was only achieved after the Amberley Society enlisted intervention by the Office of Rail and Road, the government department responsible for the safety regulation of the railways, and also support from the leader of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall.

