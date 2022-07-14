'Support us this Summer' to celebrate the very best of Horsham district

We’re urging our readers to visit our amazing businesses, town and village centres, local attractions and leisure facilities.

Year in, year out the Horsham district appears on ‘best places to live in the country’ lists regardless of which publication or organisation compiles it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area has benefitted from significant investment over the last few years, there are diverse opportunities for people to pursue with a range of different skillsets and so much for people to do and explore with their spare time.

Support us this Summer campaign logo

The cost of living crisis is starting to bite and many households will already be struggling to make ends meet. It won’t always be possible, but spending more money locally will make a huge difference to our local shops and businesses. If everyone makes small or even tiny changes to their habits, it can still really shift the needle.

From well-known spots to hidden gems, we hope to, as part of our campaign, shine a spotlight on what makes our district the very best over the next few months.

But we can’t do that without you, our loyal readers and advertisers.

Want to tell us why your business, town/village or hamlet, attraction, venue, product or community/leisure facility is the best and exemplifies the special spirit of our district? Send us a few details and pictures to [email protected] and we’ll highlight as many as we can.

Or if you’re a current or potential advertiser and you want to get on board with our campaign, email [email protected] or call 07741 768575.

This week we’ve taken a look at some of the work being done to make sure our district remains at the top of its game.

Horsham District Council and the Horsham Business Initiative have managed to extend the traffic free hours for East Street and Market Square, allowing diners to eat al fresco for longer.

And new pick-up points have been set up to collect packs for Horsham district’s seven fun ‘mystery trails’.