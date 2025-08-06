Sussex hospice group says funding situation remains 'unsustainable' despite government cash injection

The head of a Sussex hospice group remains concerned about the future of palliative and end-of-life care, despite the recent £100million investment by the government.

The Southern Hospice Group, made up of St Barnabas House in Worthing, Martlets in Hove and Chestnut Tree House children's hospice in Poling, received one of the largest pots of money when the government announced the release of £75million for hospices across the England on July 20.

But Stuart Palma, chief executive of Southern Hospice Group, remains concerned about the future as the money does not address the real issue, he said.

He explained: “While the grant is a welcome boost, it is not a solution to the funding crisis the hospice sector is facing nationally. It is, however, a step in the right direction.

"Southern Hospice Group is the largest local hospice charity in the UK. Our allocation reflects the scale of care we provide across Sussex and south east Hampshire.

"As a one-off fund that must be invested in things like buildings, equipment or other fixed assets, it doesn’t address our biggest challenge – staffing, national insurance costs, inflation and growing demand for our services.

“With over 75 per cent of our income coming from public donations, the current funding model remains unsustainable, and we are concerned about the future of palliative and end-of-life care.”

The Southern Hospice Group has received £1,864,066 for St Barnabas House, Chestnut Tree House and Martlets.

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper said: "St Barnabas are at the heart of our community, providing invaluable support for those with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones, and I’m delighted that this funding will help to make a real difference."

Other awards across Sussex included £609,426 to St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley, £537,573 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne, £440,829 to St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards-on-Sea, £423,855 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham and £234,096 to St Peter and St James Hospice in North Chailey.

More than 170 hospices received a share of the government funding – the largest cash injection yet. It follows a £25million boost in February, already supporting urgent building repairs and creating warmer, homely spaces, and completes the government’s £100million investment confirmed in December.

Stephen Kinnock, minister for care, said: "End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work."