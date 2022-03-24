Sussex housing: How many homes are needed in each council area?

We have explained the background behind how these figures are calculated – and what they mean in detail – in our explainer here

In this piece, where possible, we have recorded details for each area in three categories.

Local plan status refers to when the council’s local plan was approved – and its current status. Local plans are generally reviewed after five years but some councils have put theirs on pause due to uncertainties over national policy.

Local plan housing requirement details the target the council set out to deliver when its plan was approved.

And government housing need is the figure the government’s Standard Method calculation says is needed in a given area to meet the need for new homes.

When reviewing their local plans, councils will have to take this figure into account, meaning many are likely to have to find new sites for development.

New data was released on Wednesday (March 23) which could affect the Standard Method figures – these will be updated by councils in due course.

1. Adur Local plan status: Adopted in 2017, under review. Local plan housing requirement: 177 homes a year. Government housing need: 248 a year.

2. Arun Local plan status: Adopted 2018, review on pause. Local plan housing requirement: 1,000 homes a year. Government housing need: 1,304 a year.

3. Brighton Local plan status: Part one adopted 2016, part two in progress. Local plan housing requirement: 660 homes a year (2010-30) Government housing need: 2,311 a year (2021-31).

4. Crawley Local plan status: Adopted 2015, under review. Local plan housing requirement: 435 homes a year. Government housing need: 634 a year.