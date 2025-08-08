Sussex mayoral hopefuls timeline as Conservative candidate chosen

The Conservatives have selected their candidate for the role of Mayor of Sussex, with other parties expected to do the same in the autumn.

In July, the government approved plans for Brighton and Sussex to create a Mayoral Combined County Authority and hold its first mayoral election in May 2026.

The Authority will take on responsibility for housing, infrastructure development, the economy, environment, public health and safety, including police and fire services.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to have been chosen by the Tories.

The Liberal Democrats will be choosing from three candidates in September – Stewart Stone, Michael Wang and Ben Dempsey.

Several names have been put forward for the Green Party. The selection process is still open and a choice will be made in September.

Labour will also make its choice in the autumn.

An eight-week government consultation into the formation of a Combined Authority received 6,122 responses.

Of those, two-thirds of the public did not agree that the change would bring benefits to the area, while the likes of councils, schools and businesses were more optimistic.

A government report stated: “Some respondents who disagreed with the proposal were concerned about the size of the proposed geography and the risk of rural areas being overlooked in favour of urban centres.”

It added: “Respondents who agreed with the proposal said the area would be better able to act strategically, enabling better regional investment and building a shared cross-Sussex identity.”