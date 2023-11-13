Long-serving Sussex MP and schools minister Nick Gibb has announced he will be leaving the government.

Mr Gibb, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, is to stand down as schools minister and not seek re-election at the next general election.

In a social media statement on Monday morning (November 13), he wrote: “I’ve written to my association chairman this morning to tell her that I will not stand for re-election at the next election. It has been a privilege to represent the people of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton for the last 26 years.”

Mr Gibb’s shock announcement comes amid news that James Cleverly will replace Suella Braverman as home secretary, with David Cameron making a sensational comeback as foreign secretary during a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Gibb wrote: “Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election. To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.

“It has been a privilege to serve as schools minister for four Prime Ministers. I campaigned for Rishi [Sunak] last Summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“I am proud that over my ten years as a minister standards in schools have risen. England is fourth in the world in reading as a result of the phonics reforms and we are rising internationally for maths and English. We have transformed the curriculum so that it is knowledge rich.

