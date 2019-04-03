Sussex MP told to stop behaving in ‘a delinquent fashion’ in House of Commons

Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was reprimanded by the speaker in the House of Commons for behaving in a ‘delinquent fashion’.

The remark came during Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon (April 3), when Theresa May was sparring with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over child poverty.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May said ‘there is only one way to ensure that we seasonably deal with the issue of poverty—’, when Mr Russell-Moyle, a Labour MP, was heard to shout ‘a Labour Government’.

Later on in the exchange, the speaker John Bercow said: “Order. Mr Russell-Moyle, you are behaving in a truly delinquent fashion. Calm yourself, young man. I had to have words with you yesterday.

“You are a bit over-eager. It is not the sort of thing that I would ever have done as a backbencher.”