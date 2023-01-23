Sussex Police will have to plug a £6m funding gap in 2023/24 even if its portion of the council tax bill is increased by the maximum allowed.

The news was shared by Chief Constable Jo Shiner during a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on Friday (January 20).

Mrs Bourne said Sussex Police could receive just over £207m of funding for the coming year – £14.9m more than last year – with £11.2m being raised if council tax is increased by £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the maximum council tax increase would meet the force’s expenditure for the coming year, Ms Shiner said it would go a very long way but would still leave a gap.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police Crime Commissioner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking even further forward, the funding gap over the next few years was described as ‘quite significant’.

Following work to find savings – as well as the ongoing ‘transformation programme’ with Surrey Police looking at ways the two forces could work together more – there would still be another £900,000 to find, which would be taken from reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Shiner said the budgeted costs for 2023/24 would be £369.6m – an increase of £19.7m compared to 2022/23.

One area of policing which appears to be safe from the ‘savings’ axe is the PCSOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bourne called the changes made in 2016, which saw dozens of officers leave, a ‘bad move’ and a ‘headache’.

Ms Shiner said: “PCSOs are a really important part of our community strategy and we know that communities really love them and we know that they’re very effective in terms of problem solving and follow-up visits to vulnerable people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As far as we possibly can – and of course none of us know what’s round the corner – we would want to keep the value of PCSOs within Sussex Police.”

As for the idea of increasing council tax by more than £15 to fully cover the budget gap, Mrs Bourne said that would not be allowed without a referendum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That in itself would prove so expensive that it would be counter-productive.