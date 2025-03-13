Sussex Weald MP Nusrat Ghani proud to be named amongst 100 most inspirational women in Westminster

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, Chairman of Ways & Means, and Madam Deputy Speaker, is proud to be recognised by The House magazine’s annual list of 100 women who have achieved excellence in the world of Westminster.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was delighted to be selected as part of the top 100 most influential women in Westminster in 2022 and 2023 and it is an honour to be selected again this year, alongside so many inspirational women from across all industries. This list is not just about recognising individuals, but also celebrating the valuable contribution women are making in politics. I was proud to represent Wealden as its first female MP and I’m pleased to now be representing Sussex Weald as its first ever MP. When I was growing up, it was inconceivable someone like me could be active in politics. My journey has not been easy, but it's been exciting to see changes and opportunities for women opening up within my own lifetime. I am proud to have made history as the first female Muslim Minister to speak at the Commons despatch box and to be the first woman of colour to be elected Chairman of Ways and Means, Madam Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons. I hope that this will inspire women and girls from working class backgrounds like me to consider jobs they believed were out of reach for them and I will continue working to empower women of all backgrounds to take up leadership positions and have their voices heard.”