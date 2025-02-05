Sussex World Poll: Have your say as plans to introduce Mayor to Sussex announced

The government has today announced plans to put Sussex on the fast-track for devolution, which could see the introduction of a Mayor to the region – but what are your thoughts?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved following a public consultation period later this year, the plans will introduce a mayoral strategic authority for the region, comprising an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, and powers relating to transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs.

The news follows the release of a government white paper on English devolution in December, which outlined plans to bring decision making down from Westminster into local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released earlier today, West Sussex County Council said the plans will ‘give the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally.’

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

But local MPs have criticised the decision.

But Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West said, “It is great to see these Sussex councils coming on board with the government’s vision for the future. This is the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster to England’s regions for a century and I’m delighted that our communities will be some of the first to benefit.”

But what are your thoughts?

Let us know by taking part in the Sussex World poll below and add your views in the comments section.