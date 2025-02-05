Sussex World Poll: Have your say as plans to introduce Mayor to Sussex announced
If approved following a public consultation period later this year, the plans will introduce a mayoral strategic authority for the region, comprising an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, and powers relating to transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs.
The news follows the release of a government white paper on English devolution in December, which outlined plans to bring decision making down from Westminster into local communities.
In a statement released earlier today, West Sussex County Council said the plans will ‘give the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally.’
But local MPs have criticised the decision.
MP for Chichester, Jess Brown-Fuller, called the cancellation of local elections ‘an utter lunacy’ while Andrew Griffith MP called the changes ‘outrageous’.
But Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West said, “It is great to see these Sussex councils coming on board with the government’s vision for the future. This is the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster to England’s regions for a century and I’m delighted that our communities will be some of the first to benefit.”
