Sussex's political leaders share messages of support for Queen

The Queen pictured at an engagement in July (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the concerns about Her Majesty The Queen health. Our thoughts are with The Queen and her family at this time.”

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton added: “Prayers for Her Majesty. God bless her.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield added: “Very concerned to hear that the Queen is not well. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”

Wealden MP Nus Ghani shared a message from London Church St Bartholomew The Great, which said: “O God, healer of the sick, Lord of life & death, send thy blessings upon our Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth; strengthen the hands & minds of her physicians; bless her family and her nations; that in this her hour of trial she may know that peace which passeth all understanding.”

Meanwhile Crawley MP Henry Smith shared a message from new Prime Minister Liz Truss, which read: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

James MacCleary, leader of Lewes District Council, added: “Concerned by news from Buckingham Palace. Our thoughts are with the Queen and her family.”

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts are with HM The Queen and her family at this time.”

Shaun Gunner, leader of Arun District Council, wrote on Facebook: “My thoughts and I’m sure the thoughts of all 165,000 residents of Arun, are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time. She has been a source of stability and continuity for our nation for 70 years and she is admired in the UK and across the entire world. We are all wishing her the very best of health.”