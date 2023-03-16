Micaela Sharp and Nerrisa Pratt will be headlining Goodwood Revival’s Revive & Thrive Craft content, where workshops and demonstrations will empower visitors to breathe new life into second-hand belongings, from September 8 to 10.
With a special interest in using heritage skills in fresh, modern ways, Micaela has championed sustainable upcycling on a host of TV programmes – including Changing Rooms, Interior Design Masters, Kings of the Wood, Junk Masters and Flipping Profit - is the co-founder of interior design company, Micaela Sharp Design and bespoke furniture collective, Studio Janettie.
With a special interest in reviving heritage skills, Nerrisa set up The Bargello Edit in 2020, with a book and kits to re-introduce this retro needlecraft to the mainstream. She has appeared on ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas’, and recently surpassed a million views on TikTok with her first attempt at shoemaking.
In 2023 – Revival’s 25th year - the Revive and Thrive Village will embrace that strikingly relevant ethos with heritage skill-focused demonstrations and pop-ups, and by amplifying the voices of those with a passion for sustainable heritage crafts.
Micaela Sharp said: “I’m excited to bring together a community of craftspeople and artists to impart their skills and expertise - my hope is that people will leave feeling better prepared to shop second-hand and use these crafts in their own lives, whether that’s to fix up a vintage dress or repurpose a thrifted find into something new.”
Nerrisa Pratt said: “It’s an honour to be a part of the Sewing Tent this year. Revival is such a glamorous experience, with this strong message that the crafts of the past can be used to repair, recycle and repurpose second-hand belongings.”
The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood Revival, said: “Micaela and Nerrisa are at the forefront of the modern wave of creative, sustainable craft; we are delighted to welcome them to Revival to share their expertise with our visitors. As we celebrate a landmark anniversary at Revival, we are keen to take the best of the past forward with us, building a platform with those who champion this lifestyle.”