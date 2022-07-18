'Sustained and effective service' of long-serving Labour member in Burgess Hill is recognised

It was presented at a gathering of members from the CLP’s three branches at the Top House community pub in Burgess Hill in June.

Chair Pam Haigh, presenting the framed certificate, which is awarded for ‘sustained, effective service’ to the CLP, commended David for his tireless, selfless and successful work, including 11 years as its highly efficient secretary, organising campaigns in and between local and Parliamentary elections.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This had been in addition to his equally invaluable work for the Burgess Hill branch for more than 30 years.

Three recipients of the Paddy Prize at the Top House: from left to right, Philip Parkhurst, David Chalkley, and Richard Goddard (Photo by Melvyn Walmsley)

Richard Goddard, former district councillor and Haywards Heath mayor, paid tribute to the sincere respect in which David has been held, not only by Labour activists and their political opponents locally, but also for his professional work for the TSSA rail union and more widely in the community.

David, thanking his wife Susan and party colleagues for their strong support and encouragement, said: “Following years of team effort, I was especially proud and delighted to have organised the campaigns in which two Burgess Hill town councillors were elected, including, in my own ward, David Andrews, who remains active in Mid Sussex politics.”

David and his wife Susan, who received a bouquet, were also given a pear tree sapling for their new garden in Wiltshire, after their move from Burgess Hill.