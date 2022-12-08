A short-term task-force has been set up to look at ways to improve Chichester city centre.

Made up of representatives of the district, city and county councils, as well as police, businesses, the college and university, the group’s formation was first agreed during a meeting of the full council in September.

Between now and Easter 2023, it will look into issues such as littering and graffiti as well as the enforcement of rules relating to cycling, pedlars and busking, shops repairs and the use of ‘intrusive’ shop signs and A-boards.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (December 6), members were told that the city council would be holding a ‘walkabout’ of the city centre to see what needed to be done.

Chichester city centre

When asked whether the Easter deadline was too soon, leader Eileen Lintill said the idea was for the task-force to focus on ‘short, sharp action not a long held-out slow draw’.