Tasting room plans for vineyard near Herstmonceux named ‘Cellar Door’ is approved

On Friday (March 25), a Wealden District Council licensing panel considered an application from Henners Vineyard — a winery based just outside of Herstmonceux — seeking to open an on-site shop and drinking area, to be known as the Cellar Door.

While already licenced for off-sales, the winery has previously only sold its product online and (with the exception of a handful of temporarily-licensed tasting tours) has not been open to the public.

Speaking on behalf of the vineyard, licensing lawyer Jon Wallsgrove told councillors the licence would primarily be used to host tours and tasting sessions, but could also allow space to be hired out for private events.

He said: “This isn’t a place you can just walk in and buy a drink. It is not a pub, it is not a bar, it is not a restaurant. It is a vineyard which is specifically targeting people to come and have a look round and learn about wine and to raise awareness of the brand itself.

“Up until now, it has been dealing and selling to trade for which it didn’t need a premises licence. This is just a small addition to that business to enhance the brand and in fact is a very common one with vineyards up and down the UK.”

The application had seen concerns raised by the vineyard’s neighbours, who argued its rural location made it unsuitable to safely accommodate a larger number of visitors.

Two objections had been received in connection with the application, both of which drew attention to the previous temporary events held at the site, arguing that visitors had parked unsafely while present.

Despite their concerns, councillors heard that objectors had chosen not to attend the hearing to put forward their views.

However, it was also heard that the applicant had offered conditions around parking as part of the licence, which Mr Wallsgrove said was introduced in an effort to be a ‘good neighbour’.

After hearing from the applicant, councillors agreed to grant the variation as applied for.

As a result, the premises will be licensed for both on- and off-sales between 8am and 7pm, with the ability to open until 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays for ‘pre-booked ticketed or private events.’

