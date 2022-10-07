Taxi fares for Adur passengers to rise

The changes were unanimously agreed by Adur District Council’s licensing committee on Wednesday (5 October).

Taxi fares in Adur have not increased since 2016 but will now be the same as fares in Brighton and Hove.

The minimum fare will be £3.00, rising in 20p increments depending on the distance travelled.

The first mile will usually cost £5 and each additional mile will add £2.40 to the fare.

Fares may be higher for taxis that carry five to eight passengers – usually about one and a half times the normal fare.

Additional charges apply at night; on Sundays, public, and bank holidays; at Christmas and New Year; for extra passengers above four; and for telephone pre-bookings.

Customers may also be charged for ‘fouling’ if they make a mess in a taxi.

The new fares were suggested by taxi drivers in Adur and the majority of licensed cabbies have supported them.

One taxi driver attended Wednesday’s licensing meeting.

He said that the rising cost of living was not affecting customer numbers and he was ‘busier than ever’ but added that the new tariffs would help to offset higher fuel costs.

Members of the public will be able to review the new fares during a consultation period .

They will then be adopted so long as there are no objections.

The tariffs are the maximum that cabbies can charge and they may sometimes choose to charge less.