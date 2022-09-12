Telscombe Cliff apartments plan approved

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered an application to demolish a bungalow at 367 South Coast Road and replace it with an apartment block containing eight flats.

The scheme had originally been due for discussion at a meeting last month, but was deferred without discussion as a result of IT issues delaying the start of hearing. While the scheme was eventually approved in line with an officers’ recommendation, the proposal had seen objections raised by a number of residents and local groups (including Telscombe Town Council).

Among those to raise objections was district ward councillor Christine Robinson (Lab), who argued that the proposals failed to comply with local planning policies on design, visual impact, density and car parking.

Proposed new apartments building in Telscombe Cliffs

She said: “This development doesn’t fulfil any of the above criteria. There is a bungalow to the right ,which this development will absolutely dominate. It will also have an adverse impact on the amenities of the terraced houses to the left and the houses to the rear. The proposal doesn’t incorporate adequate on site parking to meet the need generated by the proposed development. Even East Sussex County Council states that it is one space short.”

Cllr Robinson went on to say that parking was already under pressure in the area and raised fears about extra pressure impacting on two local food businesses. She also raised concerns about a potential loss of privacy for neighbours.

Similar concerns around parking and highways impact were raised by a number of committee members. However, no objections had been raised by East Sussex Highways to support a refusal on these grounds. After further discussion the scheme was approved, albeit on a relatively narrow margin of five votes to three, with one abstention.