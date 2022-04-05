Temporary bandstand at Chichester Festival Theatre plans submitted

Plans for the building of a temporary bandstand at Chichester Festival Theatre have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220504-143930001

The application will be identical to that permitted by the council in 2016 (ref: 16/00460/FUL) for a temporary period of five years.

The proposal will see the erection of the structure in mid-April each year and dismantle it in late September.

The structure will be used for development events in the main, but outside of the development events, will be used as a daytime space for community use and will provide a rehearsal space for Prologue members aged 16-30 and also students from the University and Prologue Ambassadors will be able to book the space to hold meetings.

The proposed bandstand will be situated just north of the main entrance to Chichester Festival Theatre within Oaklands Park, and adjacent to the bronze statue depicting Spartacus.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00308/FUL

