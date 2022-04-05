Temporary bandstand at Chichester Festival Theatre plans submitted

The application will be identical to that permitted by the council in 2016 (ref: 16/00460/FUL) for a temporary period of five years.
The proposal will see the erection of the structure in mid-April each year and dismantle it in late September.
The structure will be used for development events in the main, but outside of the development events, will be used as a daytime space for community use and will provide a rehearsal space for Prologue members aged 16-30 and also students from the University and Prologue Ambassadors will be able to book the space to hold meetings.
The proposed bandstand will be situated just north of the main entrance to Chichester Festival Theatre within Oaklands Park, and adjacent to the bronze statue depicting Spartacus.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00308/FUL
Have you read this story? Premium Bond holder from West Sussex wins £1million in April prize draw
Don’t miss this story... English tourism things to do - Top attractions to visit in Sussex
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK