The application, received on September 2, said the proposed public space is intended to be there for up to 18 months and will be ‘sufficiently flexible’ to hold events, as well as being a ‘day to day’ area where people can relax.

The hall and library were demolished in 2019 to make way for a mixed-use development planned by New River Retail, but New River were unable to offer a clear timeline for the work.

An artist's impression of the proposed temporary event space on the former Martlets Hall site in Burgess Hill

The new application form said: “The design aims to improve the quality and appearance of this derelict site for the period before its redevelopment.

“It incorporates a ‘pop up’ venue space that is enclosed and defined by planting and screening; and allows freedom of pedestrian movement from the car park and civic way to the shopping centre and Church Walk.”

The description added that the area will have ‘moveable planters’ on the western boundary to help contain the site and allow vehicles access.

It will also incorporate two shipping containers for storage and potential kiosk use.

The application said: “The southern boundary will be contained with screening and ‘Pop up Park’ graphics; and bold blocky planting will be used throughout to green and soften the space.

“Containerised trees will be used to help mitigate the scale of the space and provide ‘instant’ maturity; and raised planters will be included along the northern boundary.

“There will also be a small stage for organised performance and informal seating on the northern boundary.”

The design also proposes an ‘art-canvas’ across the centre of the site, using an existing concrete slab foundation for communal artwork.

The site is in Burgess Hill’s town centre adjacent to the Martlets Shopping Centre car park, off Civic Way.

The application is currently pending consideration.