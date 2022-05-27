How much does it cost to have a three course meal in a popular restaurant in Bexhill?

Well, looking at their menu, the cheapest three course meal would cost you £22.95.

However, if you were invited to have a three course dinner at the House of Commons in London, how much do you think it would cost? A lot more than £22.95? Well you would be wrong, very wrong indeed.

The Houses of Parliament

Until last month when prices were increased by 3.4%, you could have eaten there for £10.41.

And a pint of beer in the Strangers’ Bar would cost you £3.45. Find prices like that anywhere in Rother? Sadly you will not.

Is this because MPs are not very well paid? Certainly not as their salaries have just been raised to £84,144 a year?

The reason is that we as taxpayers subsidise the loss making bars and restaurants to the tune of over £6 million per year.

So eating out comes cheap for our MPs, reinforcing my view that they simply are isolated from the real problems of life, where so many of their constituents could only dream of eating out in a restaurant during this current cost of living crisis.

