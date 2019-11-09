The education cuts bemoaned by the Lib Dems are partly the result of their own doing

Councillor MacCleary’s poorly disguised election pitch on education in last week’s paper should not go unchallenged.

The education cuts that he bemoans originated in the austerity measures supported by the Lib Dems. James also omits to mention that Nick Clegg uttered similar warm words about tuition fees.

Clegg ditched his pledge as soon as he got his feet under the Cabinet table in Downing Street.

It may well be that the Lib Dems can convince enough Lewes voters that they are no longer a party that will say anything to get elected.

They may indeed convince enough people to ensure that Maria Caulfield gets her P45 with her Christmas cards. The bookies seem to think it is likely. Personally, I wouldn’t trust the Liberal Democrat Party any farther than I could throw them.

Bill Ball,

Hayward Road,

Lewes