The overrepresentation of elites in politics creates public distrust, reveals new study

Politicians should come from the widest variety of backgrounds possible to improve public trust, that’s according to the British Psychological Society.

The call comes after new research revealed that the overrepresentation of privately educated MPs erodes trust from society in the government and politics more widely.

The findings of the UK-based study in the British Journal of Social Psychology also found that:

> Privately educated politicians were perceived as less warm, more toxic, less trustworthy, and more forceful compared with state-educated politicians.

> A majority representation of privately educated politicians decreases public trust, communion and feelings of representation.

> If no information about a politician’s education is available, then trust and perceived representation are higher compared than when private education is explicitly mentioned.

> When the majority of powerful positions in politics are occupied by the privately educated, it can potentially impact equal employment opportunities. The chances of receiving a job offer in a political arena are perceived as lower for state-educated compared to privately educated applicants.

Chair of the British Psychological Society’s Political Section Sarah Marsh said:

“Political leaders should reflect the full diversity of the society they serve. This allows for greater trust, understanding, and engagement from the public. Representation from a wide range of backgrounds brings varied perspectives and lived experiences which are essential for fair, empathetic, and effective policymaking. This is the foundation of a healthy, functioning democracy.”

One of the study’s authors Dr Rebekka Kesberg, from the University of Sussex, said: “Representation matters. Seeing people in government that reflect your own identity – whether that is race, gender, or class – fosters feelings of belonging and trust. Labour has celebrated and highlighted their working-class connections during the 2024 election campaign and indeed, the current cabinet is the first in decades without an overrepresentation of private educated politicians. While this representation alone is not a miracle solution to reversing decline in political trust, it is an important aspect to consider when forming a government.”