A new workspace in Lewes for creative and digital enterprises was officially opened this week.

Lewes Distirct Council has transformed The Werks in Fisher Street into a high tech, multi-functional space.

Councillor Christine Brett, chair of Lewes District Council, attended the opening and said: "The opening is very exciting for Lewes and the district council as we see an innovative creative hub developed in one of our old council buildings.

The regeneration was made possible after Lewes District Council successfully bid for £250,000 funding to transform the building into a space that provides offices, meeting rooms, a serviced reception and café.

“The restoration took place throughout lockdown, including new insultation, double glazing, LED lighting, a new roof and solar panels.

“It is always good to repurpose an empty building but I think it is particularly heartening to see this historic location nurturing creative businesses of the future, with the tantalising prospect of new employment opportunities building community wealth in the heart of the town.”

The aim, according to the council, is to allows clients to have 24 hour access, seven days of the week.

Councillor James MacCleary, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Regeneration and Prosperity, said: “I’m delighted that our innovative and can-do approach has transformed Fisher Street into a hotbed of growth for the creative industries.

“The Werks holds huge promise for emerging businesses that will generate great dividends for the economy in Lewes.

“We made a commitment to support creative enterprises across the district and I’m delighted our initiative in Lewes has come to fruition.”

