These are five projects to prevent flooding near Chichester

West Sussex County Council’s Operation Watershed Active Communities Fund is designed to encourage town and parish councils and community groups to mitigate local flood risk.

Five of the six projects to benefit from the latest round of funding are near Chichester.

Lavant Parish Council has secured money towards two schemes. The first award is for £19,155.24 for specialist engineering works to improve drainage at Chalkpit Lane.

The village has been severely impacted by flooding for many years due to its position at the bottom of a hill.

Heavy rainfall causes excess water and silt to flow down from the chalkpit, impacting homes and businesses. Groundworks and infrastructure improvements are planned to strengthen drainage capacity and reduce flood risk for years to come.

The second project, which was awarded £17,578.56, will see works to install new gullies and add capacity to the existing system on Shop Lane.

Extreme rainfall and adverse weather resulted in flooding to homes last year.

Works to increase capacity of drainage and watercourse, and boost flood defences in the area are planned, including specialist surveying and equipment for ad-hoc repairs.

Boxgrove Parish Council will receive £20,621 to reduce flooding risks and road hazards to sections of the A285, which during extreme weather has flooded and then drained down into Tinwood Lane.

Works are planned to replace a section of damaged pipe and install soakaways and make connections to a new gully, and drainage manhole on the northern side of Tinwood Lane.

Westhampnett Parish Council will be given £22,184.28 for works to improve surface water flood defences and lack of drainage capacity on the corner of New Barn Hill and New Road.

Works will install new gullies and headwalls and add extra sections of pipework to boost capacity so surface water can flow during heavy rainfall.

Lastly Southbourne Parish Council has been awarded £9,855.33 for ground and remedial works to combat surface water flooding, from a field near Parham Place, following floods in 2019. The works will redirect surface water to an existing ditch that runs parallel to the field.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Once again, Operation Watershed is helping local communities reduce flood risk where they live, and these latest awards span across a variety of organisations, helping them to make a real difference.

“With the effects of climate change happening right now on the doorsteps of our homes, it’s crucial that we improve communities’ resilience to flooding, ensuring West Sussex is even better placed to respond to extreme weather events.