Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Rishi Sunak's newly formed cabinet featured ministers from both his predecessors' governments. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These are the Sussex MPs in new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government

A number of Sussex MPs have received appointments in new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government

By Joshua Powling
18 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 1:41pm

From cabinet positions to PPS jobs, these are which MPs have been appointed to which positions.

1. Gillian Keegan

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been named Secretary of State for Education (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales

2. Jeremy Quin

The Horsham MP has been appointed minister for the cabinet office and paymaster general. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales

3. Andrew Griffith

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has been named Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Photo: Leon Neal

Photo Sales

4. Huw Merriman

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, is a Minister of State in the Department for Transport

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
MPsRishi SunakSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 2