From cabinet positions to PPS jobs, these are which MPs have been appointed to which positions.
1. Gillian Keegan
Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been named Secretary of State for Education (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Photo: Leon Neal
2. Jeremy Quin
The Horsham MP has been appointed minister for the cabinet office and paymaster general. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Photo: Christopher Furlong
3. Andrew Griffith
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has been named Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Photo: Leon Neal
4. Huw Merriman
Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, is a Minister of State in the Department for Transport
Photo: UGC