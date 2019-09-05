These new council homes in Newhaven are up for rent

The first set of new council homes in Newhaven have been completed.

Five three-bedroom affordable houses are up for grabs at the new Trinity Homes development of 27 homes on the former Grays School site in Western Road.

The new homes in Newhaven are now up for grabs. Picture: Cobb PR

Out of the five, four homes are for rent and are being made available through Lewes District Council’s housing register and one home is being offered under shared ownership for households who want to purchase part of their own home.

Councillor William Meyer, cabinet member for housing, said: “There is a real need for three bedroom family homes in the district so I’m particularly delighted with this development.

“Monthly utility bills will be reduced thanks to solar panels on each property and they also have a high specification of insulation, ensuring heat is retained and utility bills are reduced.”

The development is within walking distance of the town centre and schools, a spokesman said, and with nearby bus stops, with easy access to Brighton and other neighbouring towns.

The ambition is to deliver 215 new homes through Aspiration Homes across Lewes and Eastbourne by 2021/22, said the spokesman.

Councillor Meyer added: “The delivery of high quality homes for those who need them most is a top priority for the Co-operative Alliance.

“The acute shortage of affordable homes is a challenge for every local authority. Here across the Lewes District we are using a mix of development options to increase our housing supply for residents.

“The Alliance’s overriding aim being to bring forward many more such innovative schemes over the next four years.”