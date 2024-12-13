With the South East of England set to be hit hard by Labour’s new plan to solve the housing crisis – two areas in Sussex have been identified as being at risk of unprecedented housebuilding .

According to the Daily Mail, parts of England will need to build ‘21 times more homes than they have been’ under Labour's 'bulldozer blitz'.

The national newspaper’s article read: “A breakdown of new targets has laid bare the scale of the demands being put on local authorities – with London and the South East hardest hit.”

Kensington and Chelsea was named in the article as being the area where houses will need to be built at 21 times the current rate.

In a decision which has been blasted as a ‘sick joke’ by one Conservative MP in Sussex, Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured) has vowed to override ‘blockers’ standing in the way of building the new homes needed to solve the housing crisis. (Photo by Chris Radburn - Pool/Getty Images)

Adur, in West Sussex, came in 12th, with a projected house building increase of 5.2 times its current rate. Hastings, in East Sussex, completed the list in 15th with a projected increase of five times its current rate.

In a decision which has been blasted as a ‘sick joke’ by one Conservative MP in Sussex, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to override ‘blockers’ standing in the way of building the new homes needed to solve the housing crisis – as reported in the national media on Thursday (December 12).

The Labour government’s publication of its revised National Planning Policy Framework has reduced the capital’s housebuilding target by 10,830 homes a year, and increased housing targets in the South East by 20,000.

With swathes of protected green space in Sussex – the county would be among those most affected.

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, has criticised the government’s decision to increase housing targets in the South East of England – whilst reducing them in London.

The Tory MP said: “These reforms to rig the planning system are a terrible blow for people and nature alike.

“West Sussex has taken far more than its fair share of housing development. To impose even higher targets from Whitehall when our infrastructure cannot cope is a sick joke.

“Remember the very first act of this government was to cancel improvements to reduce congestion on the A27.

“The homes the nation needs should be on brownfield sites which are well supplied with infrastructure such as 24/7 public transport, hospitals, universities and shops. We call these places ‘cities’ yet this disgraceful government has today confirmed lower targets for London.”