Things are about to change for landlords and tenants

There are 4.7 million households living in the private rented sector, who pay £13 million a month in unfair and uncompetitive fees.

From 1 June 2019, many of the fees that have historically been charged to tenants will be banned.

This includes up-front administration charges, inventory fees, charges for providing references,credit reference fees, renewal and check-out fees.

Initially, the ban on fees will apply to tenancies entered on or after 1 June 2019 and thereafter to other tenancies from 1 June 2020.

There are more complicated rules about tenancies that initially started before 1 June 2019 under a fixed term but they get renewed or continue after the fixed term has ended beyond 1 June 2019 when the initial tenancy itself provides for the fees to be paid.

There are a number of exceptions to a complete ban on fees including allowing a landlord or agent to collect rent, charge fees for rent that is unpaid for 14 days and costs of replacing lost keys or other security devices.

Holding deposits will be capped at the equivalent of 1 weeks’ rent, and there is a new procedure regulating what happens with the holding deposit where a tenant or landlord does not go ahead with a tenancy.

Damage deposits, in most cases, will be capped at the equivalent of 5 weeks’ rent.

