This is how area around Littlehampton’s railway station will be transformed

The Terminus Road project will transform the environment around the station as a gateway to visitors, with upgrades to paving and clear crossing points to make it even more accessible.

The project also aims to promote sustainable and active modes of transport, such as walking and cycling, with benefits including supporting carbon reduction, community connectivity and wellbeing.

It is part of the Littlehampton Town Centre Public Realm Improvement Scheme: work in the first two phases of this have already started, including improving the paving in the pedestrianised high street.

Artist's impression of a transformed public realm around Littlehampton's railway station

Subject to the council’s usual call-in period, the £1.25million boost has been agreed by Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development.

Mr Waight said: “I am delighted to approve the £1.25million boost to improve accessibility and enhance the visual appeal of Littlehampton for visitors approaching from the railway station side of the town.

“Boosting the town centre is a priority in the regeneration of the West Sussex coastal economy and responds to challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and supports growth of the Littlehampton visitor economy and hospitality sector.

“Promoting active and sustainable travel is another key aim for the county council and the improvements will encourage cycling and walking.”

The £1.25million is on top of the £3.5million that included government grant funding from Coastal Communities Fund, and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund and contributions from both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council.

Shaun Gunner, Leader of Arun District Council, said: “Residents and businesses tell me that they want to see investment in our town centres and more money on infrastructure. So I’m delighted that Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council are working together to level up Littlehampton and make our town a great place to live, to work and to visit. It is a vote of confidence in Littlehampton that West Sussex County Council want to invest in us, and I extend my thanks to WSCC on behalf of the Council and the area.

“This money will help transform Littlehampton as a destination, and is on top of the £3.5 million for the High Street, the £7.2 million for the seafront, the new Fitzalan Link Road and Lyminster Bypass, our High Street Fund and our shop-front grants. These are substantial sums of money being spent in Littlehampton and we will see the benefit as our town becomes a go-to destination.”

