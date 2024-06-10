'This is not a normal election.' Hastings Parliamentary Candidate for Workers Party Phil Colley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Phil Colley launched his candidacy for Member of Parliament in Hastings & Rye for the Workers Party of Britain in the upcoming General Election, saying he was moved to stand by the ‘genocide in Gaza’.

Mr Colley said: ‘This is not a normal election. This election is taking place during a genocide which the main political parties in this country have supported all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The horrors we are witnessing as thousands of Palestinians are slaughtered, starved and maimed are the most appalling things I have seen in my lifetime.

Phil Colley, standing for the Workers Party of Britain in Hastings and Rye.

‘This has been facilitated by political decisions made here in the UK by British politicians.

‘I’m sure both the Labour and Conservative party candidates would rather stay silent on this utterly shameful reality but I’m here to remind them of their responsibility to humanity and international humanitarian law.’

As a long-time resident and business owner, Mr Colley says he also understands the unique challenges facing communities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says: 'I'm standing on a platform that advocates for an end to funding billions of UK taxpayers money to NATO and to endless wars.

'These billions need to serve the UK economy and specifically our local authorities to help with the acute and urgent housing crisis, the renationalisation of the water industry, improved infrastructure, for economic justice - fair wages, job security, and the rights of workers.

‘We are so tired in Hastings of accepting the inadequate; a water company that trashes our seas and floods our town, no or low quality housing that makes kids sick, low wages that people can barely scrape by on and contracts which leave everyone insecure.

'We deserve better – the people of Hastings and Rye deserve better. The Workers Party is not offering empty words, it is offering meaningful change for social justice and equality.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil is a local campsite owner who has worked in the travel and tourism business most of his life – he speaks eight languages and has a deep understanding of global politics.