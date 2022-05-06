This is when the election results are expected in Sussex for Hastings, Adur, Worthing and Crawley

That’s because the four councils holding votes this year, Adur, Crawley, Hastings and Worthing are counting during the day today (Friday May 6).

Therefore the first results are expected at all four locations from lunchtime onwards.

The most anticipated result is in Worthing, where Labour and the Conservatives went into the election neck and neck. Five years after having no seats at all, Labour could be poised to win a majority and take over the council for the first time ever.

Meanwhile in Crawley, the Conservatives are hoping to flip the council blue after eight years under a Labour administration.

Across in Hastings, Labour is hoping to keep its majority after losing seats last year, but the Conservatives and Greens are hoping to make gains.

Lastly in Adur, the Conservatives are defending a majority and Labour will be hoping to make inroads there.