Tories at Wealden suffer heavy losses as Lib Dems and Greens make big gains

The Liberal Democrats were the overall main party elected with 13 seats, with the Green Party coming in second with 11.
The Conservatives saw the biggest drop, going from 28 seats to eight.
Labour also made gains after not having any seats in the district as well as Independents as well making gains.
Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 4), with results for each seat expected to be announced throughout the day.
The council was previously made up of 28 Conservative seats, six by the Liberal Democrats, four by the Association of Independents, four Green, and three Independent.
Greens made history in Wealden by winning 11 seats. Greens gained two seats in 2019 and added two more in by-elections – and on May 4 nearly tripled their presence on the Council.
“We are listening and we are talking to as many people as possible,” said Councillor Patricia Patterson-Vanegas, leader of the Green group, representing
Forest Row ward.
“Residents know Greens are very straightforward and we will work hard for them. They have met our candidates and read our literature and know what we stand for. We will listen to their concerns. It is the residents we represent at Council not the party.
“Voters across Wealden have turned to the Green Party – the clear message from the doorstep is that people are desperate for change. Wealden’s green spaces, nature and wildlife are under threat and the Conservatives have presided over decades of destruction. People have voted for a fairer, greener Wealden.
“Our growing group of Green Councillors make a great team, with experience spanning health, social care, law, communications, and environmental policy.
"We aim to build trust in the council and in the public sector, with effective financial stewardship and a different, refreshing way of working.”
The full list as follows:
Arlington – Green party gain
Buxted - Green party gain
Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron – Conservative hold
Crowborough Central - Liberal Democrats gain
Crowborough Jarvis Brook – Liberal Democrats hold
Crowborough North – Liberal Democrats gain
Crowborough South East – Liberal Democrats gain
Crowborough South West – Liberal Democrats gain
Crowborough St Johns - Green gain
Danehill and Fletching – Green gain
Forest Row - Green hold
Framfield and Cross-in-Hand – Conservative hold
Frant and Wadhurst – Conservative hold and Green gain
Hadlow Down and Rotherfield – Conservative hold
Hailsham Central – Liberal Democrats gain
Hailsham East – Liberal Democrats hold
Hailsham North – Liberal Democrats hold
Hailsham North West – Liberal Democrats hold
Hailsham South – Liberal Democrats hold
Hailsham West – Conservative hold
Hartfield – Green hold
Heathfield North – Independent gain
Heathfield South – Independent gain
Hellingly – Independent hold
Herstmonceux & Pevensey Levels – Liberal Democrats gain (Both Candidates)
Horam & Punnetts Town – Green gain (Both Candidates)
Lower Willingdon – Association of Independents hold
Maresfield – Green hold
Mayfield and Five Ashes – Conservative hold
Pevensey Bay – Independent hold
Polegate Central – Conservative hold
Polegate North – Association of Independents hold
Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill – Association of Independents hold
South Downs – Conservative hold
Stone Cross – Conservative hold
Uckfield East – Liberal Democrats hold
Uckfield New Town – Labour and Independent gain
Uckfield North – Labour gain
Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted – Independent gain
Upper Willingdon – Association of Independents hold
Withyham – Green hold
Final Total:
Liberal Democrats – 13
Green Party – 11
Conservative – 9
Independent – 6
Association of Independents – 4
Labour – 2