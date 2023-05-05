Tories at Wealden suffer heavy losses as Lib Dems and Greens make big gains

The Conservative Party lost the majority in the Wealden district as the Liberal Democrats and Green Party both made gains.

The Liberal Democrats were the overall main party elected with 13 seats, with the Green Party coming in second with 11.

The Conservatives saw the biggest drop, going from 28 seats to eight.

Labour also made gains after not having any seats in the district as well as Independents as well making gains.

Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, May 4), with results for each seat expected to be announced throughout the day.

The council was previously made up of 28 Conservative seats, six by the Liberal Democrats, four by the Association of Independents, four Green, and three Independent.

Greens made history in Wealden by winning 11 seats. Greens gained two seats in 2019 and added two more in by-elections – and on May 4 nearly tripled their presence on the Council.

“We are listening and we are talking to as many people as possible,” said Councillor Patricia Patterson-Vanegas, leader of the Green group, representing

Forest Row ward.

“Residents know Greens are very straightforward and we will work hard for them. They have met our candidates and read our literature and know what we stand for. We will listen to their concerns. It is the residents we represent at Council not the party.

“Voters across Wealden have turned to the Green Party – the clear message from the doorstep is that people are desperate for change. Wealden’s green spaces, nature and wildlife are under threat and the Conservatives have presided over decades of destruction. People have voted for a fairer, greener Wealden.

“Our growing group of Green Councillors make a great team, with experience spanning health, social care, law, communications, and environmental policy.

"We aim to build trust in the council and in the public sector, with effective financial stewardship and a different, refreshing way of working.”

The full list as follows:

Arlington – Green party gain

Buxted - Green party gain

Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron – Conservative hold

Crowborough Central - Liberal Democrats gain

Crowborough Jarvis Brook – Liberal Democrats hold

Crowborough North – Liberal Democrats gain

Crowborough South East – Liberal Democrats gain

Crowborough South West – Liberal Democrats gain

Crowborough St Johns - Green gain

Danehill and Fletching – Green gain

Forest Row - Green hold

Framfield and Cross-in-Hand – Conservative hold

Frant and Wadhurst – Conservative hold and Green gain

Hadlow Down and Rotherfield – Conservative hold

Hailsham Central – Liberal Democrats gain

Hailsham East – Liberal Democrats hold

Hailsham North – Liberal Democrats hold

Hailsham North West – Liberal Democrats hold

Hailsham South – Liberal Democrats hold

Hailsham West – Conservative hold

Hartfield – Green hold

Heathfield North – Independent gain

Heathfield South – Independent gain

Hellingly – Independent hold

Herstmonceux & Pevensey Levels – Liberal Democrats gain (Both Candidates)

Horam & Punnetts Town – Green gain (Both Candidates)

Lower Willingdon – Association of Independents hold

Maresfield – Green hold

Mayfield and Five Ashes – Conservative hold

Pevensey Bay – Independent hold

Polegate Central – Conservative hold

Polegate North – Association of Independents hold

Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill – Association of Independents hold

South Downs – Conservative hold

Stone Cross – Conservative hold

Uckfield East – Liberal Democrats hold

Uckfield New Town – Labour and Independent gain

Uckfield North – Labour gain

Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted – Independent gain

Upper Willingdon – Association of Independents hold

Withyham – Green hold

Final Total:

Liberal Democrats – 13

Green Party – 11

Conservative – 9

Independent – 6

Association of Independents – 4