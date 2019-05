The Tory leader of Lewes District Council has lost his seat, but his party remained the largest party.

Andy Smith was not re-elected for East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs.

Going into the election the Tories had 20 of 41 seats. At the end of today they now have 19.

The Green Party was the big winner, increasing its number of councillors from three to nine.

The Lib Dems now have eight councillors, down from nine.

Labour took three seats.

More to follow.

The full results can be found here.