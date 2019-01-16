Tory told to 'stay classy' after jibe at fellow Sussex MP

It was a war of words on Twitter last night (January 15), when one Sussex MP told another to 'return from Murdoch's back passage'.

It all came about when Labour's Hove MP Peter Kyle complimented Beth Rigby, deputy political editor at Murdoch-owned Sky News on her Brexit coverage.

Here’s how every Sussex MP voted last night on the Brexit deal

Beth Rigby tweeted: "In central lobby, reflecting on tonight’s momentous events after a hectic interview round. May will go down in history as the PM who lost her majority in a snap election and the went on to suffer biggest government defeat since the 19th century. And still she goes on. Incredible."

Peter Kyle responded, saying: "Don’t forget being the first government to be found in contempt of parliament to boot! Brilliant reporting today, if you don’t mind me saying!"

But the Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle Huw Merriman was not impressed. He replied: "Good grief Peter. Looking forward to seeing you back in Sussex on your return from Murdoch’s back passage."

Huw Merriman, Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle

This morning (January 16), Beth took to Twitter and said: "Well. Peter Kyle says something nice about my coverage today and @HuwMerriman tweets this. Stay classy Huw."