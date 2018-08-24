Total collected from parking fines rises to £1.4m

East Sussex County Council raised more than £1.4m from parking fines in 2016/17, an increase of more than 7.6 per cent on the previous year.

According to the council’s annual parking report for 2016/17, the council raised £1,416,153 after issuing 42,614 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017. This figure was up from £1,315,372 for the same period in 2015/16.

The largest number of the fines were issued within the Hastings area, with £534,474 raised from a total of 16,708 PCNs given out within the borough.

Eastbourne proved to be a close second with £528,258 raised from 14,529 PCNs issued within the area.

The remaining £353,421 was raised by East Sussex County Council from 11,377 PCNs for both on-street and off-street parking within the Lewes district.

The report says just 83 per cent (32, 270) of the PCNs have been paid, while 2,800 have been cancelled following appeal.

Of the PCNs cancelled, the majority (972) are recorded as having ‘mitigating reasons’ while 380 were blue badge holders. The report also records that 102 of the cancelled PCNs had been issued to broken down vehicles and 27 had been incorrectly issued to police vehicles.

Overall the county council raised £4,912,474 through parking charges and fines in 2016/17. This figure includes contributions from other councils as well as other miscellaneous payments.

The majority of this parking income comes from pay and display parking, which accounted for £2,611,19 of income.

A total of £1,176,855 was raised from pay and display tickets in Eastbourne, £886,608 in Hastings and £547,729 in the Lewes area.

These figures do not include parking controlled by district and borough councils.