Total of £36,000 awarded to Adur community groups

Community and voluntary groups in Adur have applied to the council for financial help but a number of them have had to be turned down.

By Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:35 pm

A total of 15 groups applied for the latest round of Adur Community Grants with a funding pot of nearly £36,000 available.

The funding scheme has been running for 16 years and during this time more than £835,000 has been awarded for 245 different projects.

Five groups were successful this year including Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s official charity, Albion In The Community; CYCALL, a group dedicated to making cycling accessible; and Vida Active Club CIC which runs exercise classes for the over 60s.

Shoreham Centre, offices of Adur District Council

But this year Adur District Council received requests for funding totalling £82,000 – something the local authority attributes to the impact of the pandemic on the non-profit sector.

This means ten groups have had their funding bids turned down including two local football clubs, a community tree planting group, and an organisation which works with women at risk of sexual exploitation.

A report by the council’s interim director for communities says the pandemic has ‘hit the local third sector hard’.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the local third sector hard; the impact taking its toll on two key areas – their resources (staff, volunteers and theways in which they can now work) and their financial income,” they said, “All at a time when the experience, expertise and services of not-for-profit organisations are needed more than ever to support our most vulnerable residents to re-emerge and recover from the pandemic.”

