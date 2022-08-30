Total of £36,000 awarded to Adur community groups

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 15 groups applied for the latest round of Adur Community Grants with a funding pot of nearly £36,000 available.

The funding scheme has been running for 16 years and during this time more than £835,000 has been awarded for 245 different projects.

Five groups were successful this year including Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s official charity, Albion In The Community; CYCALL, a group dedicated to making cycling accessible; and Vida Active Club CIC which runs exercise classes for the over 60s.

Shoreham Centre, offices of Adur District Council

But this year Adur District Council received requests for funding totalling £82,000 – something the local authority attributes to the impact of the pandemic on the non-profit sector.

This means ten groups have had their funding bids turned down including two local football clubs, a community tree planting group, and an organisation which works with women at risk of sexual exploitation.

A report by the council’s interim director for communities says the pandemic has ‘hit the local third sector hard’.