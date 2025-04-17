Town councillor and Lib Dems call for newly proposed Sussex Mayor to be established in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lewes town councillor and the Lewes Liberal Democrats are calling for the newly proposed Sussex Mayor to be established in their town.

The Lib Dems said they remain opposed to the introduction of Mayors across England, but argue that Lewes would be the ‘natural choice’ for the mayoral office because of its ‘central role’ in Sussex governance and heritage.

Councillor Kevin West (Lewes Priory) said: “Lewes has long been the heart of Sussex administration. With Sussex Police, East Sussex County Council, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service all headquartered here, it’s clear that Lewes is already the operational hub of the region. Establishing the mayor’s office here would not only honour our town’s historic significance but also ensure accessibility and continuity for the people of Sussex.”

The Lib Dems have warned that this Mayor and their office would be delegated ‘unprecedented powers’, according to a Government Whitepaper. The party said it has ‘consistently voiced their concerns about the centralisation of power through the mayoral system’ and advocated instead for stronger local democracy and community-led decision-making.

Lewes Town Councillor Kevin West outside County Hall in Lewes. Photo: Freddie Hoareau

Councillor West said: “Lewes is more than just a town; it’s a symbol of Sussex’s rich history and its commitment to serving its communities. Placing the mayor’s office here would reinforce our town’s role as a cornerstone of regional governance.”