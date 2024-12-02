Town shield presented to Burgess Hill District Lions Club as society prepares for 70th anniversary celebrations

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club are celebrating the society’s 70th anniversary in 2025.

Burgess Hill Town Council marked this milestone by presenting the Lions with a Town Shield at the Full Council Meeting on Monday, November 25.

Club president Christine Muschamp accepted the shield from town mayor Janice Henwood and the mayor thanked the Lions for all they do for the town.

Christine said how much the Lions value the Town Council and all that can be achieved when working together.

The Lions established their club in 1955 with 15 members, and they are now part of the largest community service club in the world with clubs in 208 countries and more than 1.4 million members. Visit www.bhdlions.co.uk to find out more.