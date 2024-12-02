Town shield presented to Burgess Hill District Lions Club as society prepares for 70th anniversary celebrations

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club are celebrating the society’s 70th anniversary in 2025.

Burgess Hill Town Council marked this milestone by presenting the Lions with a Town Shield at the Full Council Meeting on Monday, November 25.

Club president Christine Muschamp accepted the shield from town mayor Janice Henwood and the mayor thanked the Lions for all they do for the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christine said how much the Lions value the Town Council and all that can be achieved when working together.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club received a Town Shield from Burgess Hill Town Mayor Janice HenwoodBurgess Hill District Lions Club received a Town Shield from Burgess Hill Town Mayor Janice Henwood
Burgess Hill District Lions Club received a Town Shield from Burgess Hill Town Mayor Janice Henwood

The Lions established their club in 1955 with 15 members, and they are now part of the largest community service club in the world with clubs in 208 countries and more than 1.4 million members. Visit www.bhdlions.co.uk to find out more.

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice