'Traders are already on their knees': Christmas trade crisis as Hemiko looks to extend Worthing Heat Network

Businesses and their customers have raised huge concerns about Christmas trade in Worthing, as Hemiko looks to extend work on the town's new heat network.

Hemiko has applied to extend the Worthing Heat Network to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre, meaning more infrastructure works in the town centre.

The pipework would run underground across the town centre and Steyne Gardens, including connections to Splashpoint to the east and the Pavilion Theatre on the seafront.

The feelings of many are summed up in a letter of objection from Mrs Jacqueline Carter, of Paddock Close, Worthing.

Brighton Road in Worthing is currently affected by the Worthing Heat Network

She said: "The traders in Worthing are already on their knees with the traffic disruption and extensive road closures this project is generating. This should not be allowed to go ahead in the run up to Christmas, the effects on Worthing businesses will be devastating."

Business owners, shoppers and residents have all written to Worthing Borough Council to oppose the application due to the affect on trade in the town.

Ms Wendy March, from Chintz & Wood, in Brighton Road, said: "I am currently looking out my shopfront where cars have been stuck in traffic all day due to the latest closure of the High St. The next phase of work focuses on Brighton Road and the intersection with the Steyne and the High Street which are are vital economic arteries through Worthing.

"As we approach the Christmas season the idea that these roads will be closed at least through November, but quite possibly longer is a major threat to the viability of my business which is completely dependent on Christmas sales (like the majority of retail businesses).

"As a resident I am really worried about the work on the promenade and the impact on events in the months up to Christmas (fireworks, ice rink, holiday markets etc). I would like to see far more detailed plans and descriptions for each phase – not just a coloured line."

Miss Holly Earley, who runs Handmadebyhollyuk in High Street, said: "As a new small business owner in the area, your works have been destroying my potential to grow my business since I opened in December.

"These roadworks and continued disruption to the town are not only affecting my business hugely but the other businesses in town. Scaring away customers and visitors as the access and parking is so limited and hard to access.

"The town is full of amazing businesses but nobody can shop with us as they don't come into town any more. This disruption needs to stop and stop during the times it is going to most affect businesses like the busiest times of year."

Sophie Gunn from Charlene's Chocolate Factory, in The Guildbourne Centre, said: "The Hemiko works have hugely effected us since they started. Our business is over 50 per cent at a loss compared to last year.

"The footfall has decreased massively in the centre. Christmas as a chocolate company is vital for us to cover losses for this very bad year. More disruption will kill us.

"The diversion and hassle to get to the car park will force customers elsewhere. Not to mention we are attending a food festival on Steyne Gardens so this could potentially affect that day. We object to the works being done during Christmas. I think Jan would be much more ideal."

In a letter from The Worthing Society, it states: "We consider that, due to the extent of the works and disruption to the traffic system, it will be vital for Hemiko to engage with the local community regarding the phasing of the works. This will be particularly important for business owners in the run up to the Christmas shopping period which is so important to the local economy."

The society was also particularly concerned that the landscaping in Steyne Gardens and Beach House Grounds be respected, the Grade II Pavilion Theatre be protected from any potentially damaging sub-ground vibrations and care be taken around Splashpoint Memorial Garden, which honours Worthing’s fishermen and lifeboat crews.

Comments on the application must be submitted by September 5.