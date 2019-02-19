Train passengers unable to collect pre-paid tickets from machines

Train passengers have experienced problems collecting pre-paid tickets from self-service machines this morning.

The issue has been reported across the country with Southern and Thameslink customers encountering problems.

A spokesman for rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway said: “We’re aware that customers using certain ticket vending machines are having a problem collecting pre-paid tickets across many train companies.

“We’re allowing customers to travel by showing us confirmation of their ticket purchase. But also they can collect their pre-paid ticket from the ticket office - which we’d advise if they’re travelling beyond our services to ensure they’ll be allowed to complete their journey.

“This is likely to inconvenience our customers and we’re very sorry for that.”

A nine-day closure of the Brighton Mainline started yesterday with replacement buses running between Brighton and Three Bridges, as well as Lewes and Three Bridges to allow Network Rail to carry out essential maintenance and improvement works.