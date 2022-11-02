Plans at a travellers caravan site in Funtington have been refused.

The plans sought to increase the number of caravans on site on the land south of Tower View Nursery on West Ashling Road in Funtington.

Plans sought to increase the stationing of caravans on site from 14 caravans to 16 and increase the standard of living for the accommodations on site to be better suited for permanent occupation.

12 of the caravans on site would also have been used as static caravans and mobile homes.

In a statement, Funtington Parish Council said that it strongly objected to the plans.

The council said: “The FPC strongly object to this application, an application for 12 caravans was refused in December 2019 and an appeal was not applied for.

“This application conflicts with the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) which emphasises a presumption in favour of sustainable development. However, this is not an unconditional presumption and it is made clear that any proposals for development within the countryside must be determined in accordance with the development plan.

“The site is located within an existing cluster of Gypsy and Traveller pitches and the introduction of additional Gypsy and Traveller caravans in the area would result in further over dominance of the settled community in West Ashling.

“The settled community of West Ashling comprises 192 households and there are approximately 90 Gypsy and Traveller pitches spread around the village.

“The site is located half a mile away from the village of West Ashling which has no shops or medical services but does have a pub. The nearest bus stop is in Funtington, approximately two miles away which has a limited service to Chichester in one direction and Petersfield in the other. There is a primary school in the village but it is hazardous walk along narrow country roads with no lighting. Secondary schools are in Chichester (six miles away) or Southbourne (three miles away). Therefore, the use of land for the purpose of Gypsy and Traveller accommodation cannot be considered sustainable.”